Muslim youths charred to death in Haryana reminiscent of Graham Staines murder: Owaisi

February 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - hyderabad

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the instance of the two Muslim youths being found charred to death in a car in Haryana was reminiscent of the Graham Staines murder case.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi alleged that the Haryana government “patronises and protects” cow vigilante groups who, he said, were connected to these deaths and described them as Frankensteins who would eventually turn against the BJP.

“These murders bring to mind the Graham Staines murder,” he said adding that such groups had been radicalised. Such groups were not fringe elements, but the “main ideological element” who had been supported by the BJP.

“These are new Dara Singhs. The BJP is actively promoting such elements who, in the garb of gourakshaks, are killing people, beating people and indulging in extortion. The BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana should stop patronising these elements. They should stop promoting these people. They should not allow these buffoons to take the law into their hands,” he said and questioned how the accused who was named in the First Information Report was not arrested.