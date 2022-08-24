Muslim women protest against Raja Singh’s comments

Muslim women belonging to different organisations protest against comments made by Raja Singh, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A group of Muslim women conducted a protest at Ambedkar Statue on Tank Bund on Wednesday, opposing the ‘derogatory comments’ made by MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed and Muslims in general.

A note from activists Khaleeda Parveen and Kaneez Fathima demanded that the government take stringent action against such hatred being spread by the political right wing, and instruct the police strictly not to allow disruption of peace and harmony in Telangana.

Reminding that this was not the first such instance where the now suspended legislator gave hateful and instigating speeches, they said simply arresting him without following due procedure and then releasing him reflects the non-serious attitude of the police in containing hate speeches, the note said.