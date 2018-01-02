Muslim sarpanch initiates daily singing of anthem

In order to inculcate the values of patriotism, a village sarpanch belonging to the Muslim community launched a novel campaign of singing the national anthem everyday in the interior Kolanur village of Konaraopeta mandal on Monday.

Buoyed over the successful singing of national anthem in Jammikunta town of Karimnagar district since last Independence Day, village sarpanch Abdul Rasheed has decided to implement the singing of Jana Gana Mana in the village everyday from the New Year, at 8 a.m.

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar formally launched the programme in Kolanur village on Monday by hoisting the national flag at the gram panchayat office. All the villagers -- including children, women and elders, participated in the programme and recited the anthem by saluting the national flag.

Mr. Bhaskar lauded the villagers and sarpanch for taking up the programme. Taking a cue from Kolanur villagers, the Collector wanted other villages to take up the patriotic programme.

Village Sarpanch Abdul Rasheed said that he had taken up the programme to educate villagers on the importance of freedom struggle and supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

“The daily singing of the national anthem is also a way to pay respect and tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while discharging duties on the borders,” he maintained.

DPRO Mamidla Dasaratham, District Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Akunuri Shankaraiah, DRO Shyam Prasad Lal, MPP Laxmi and others were also present.

Korutla joins

the initiative

Meanwhile, now it is the turn of the Korutla Kirana Merchants association members to hoist the national flag and sing the anthem daily in the Korutla town of Jagtial district from Monday.

The association members installed 33 public address systems in the town to ensure that the anthem is audible to all people in the town at 9 a.m.

The town entered the Telugu book of records for hoisting 101 national flags to launch the programme. Korutla legislator K Vidyasagar Rao, Municipal chairman S. Venugopal, DSP Malla Reddy, public representatives and philanthropists hoisted the flags along the National Highway. Telugu book of records founder Chintapatla Venkatachary handed over the certificate to Korutla Kirana Merchants association president Chidrala Ashok on the occasion.

Meanwhile, inspired by patriotic zeal of Kolanur villagers, two other villages in the Konaraopeta mandal have come forward to launch the daily singing of the national anthem in Marthanpeta and Suddala villages.