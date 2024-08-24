Muslim Personal Law Board president, AIMIM chief meet CM Revanth over Waqf Bill

All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Owaisi said: “It was the decision of the AIMPLB to reach out to chief ministers of secular parties, and explain to them the harmful effects of the Waqf Bill. We explained to the CM that this Bill would badly affect the freedom of religion, and Muslim personal laws, among other issues. We spoke to him about how the Bill does away with Waqf-by-User and changes Waqf-Alal-Aulaad, and also of the introduction of non-Muslim members in State Waqf boards.”

In the recent Lok Sabha session, Mr. Owaisi had stated that the management of Waqf was an essential religious practice of Muslims. He pointed out that a denial of legal recognition of Waqf-Alal-Aulaad, a private waqf, and Waqf-by-User, collectively was a severe restriction of how Muslims can manage their properties.

