Muslim Personal Law Board expresses concern over disputes being created over mosques

January 18, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday reiterated the significance of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, against the backdrop of controversies over Muslim places of worship, and stated this law had ‘closed doors’ for changing the nature of places of worship.

An AIMPLB executive body meeting was organised at Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami, an Islamic seminary in the suburbs of Hyderabad, that is overseen by the organisation president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. Soon after the meeting the AIMPLB released a statement in which it expressed these concerns.

“The Executive Committee of the AIMPLB is concerned with regards to the new developments in the lower courts in the Gyavapi case in Varanasi, and the Shahi Eidgah case in Mathura. During the meeting, it was felt that through the law of 1991, the legislature of the country had closed the doors for any change of places of worship,” the statement, issued in Urdu, reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIMPLB added that the Executive Committee felt that appeals of the Muslims in connection with Gyanvapi and Shahi Eidgah cases were being ignored.

Touching upon other issues, the AIMPLB stated that it feared that the Sunehri Masjid in Delhi and six other mosques could be targeted by anti-social elements. They pointed out that these, and other mosques, were heritage structures and should not be tampered with.

Touching upon the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, the AIMPLB stated that the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and the Shahi Eidgah Trust had reached an agreement in 1968.

Commenting on Uniform Civil Code, the AIMPLB stated such a law was not suitable for a country as India that has several religions and cultures. Any attempt to bring about a UCC would go against the spirit of the Constitution.

Touching upon controversies over waqf laws, the AIMPLB condemned any attempt to repeal the Waqf Act. They demanded that waqf laws be strengthened and powers be given to waqf boards to remove encroachments. Further, the AIMPLB cautioned mutawallis (managers) of waqf institutions against the misuse of waqf properties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.