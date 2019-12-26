Muslim organisations in Karimnagar protest against CAA and NRC

A massive rally was organised by Muslim organisations associated with the Joint Action Committee and the opposition MIM and Congress party leaders in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

‘Provide freedom to all’

Several hundred Muslims assembled at Indira Chowk carrying national flags and participated in the singing of the National Anthem. Later, they took out a procession to the Collectorate carrying a huge tri-colour measuring around 50 metres and raising slogans against the CAA and NRC. They demanded the government withdraw CAA and NRC and provide freedom to all sections of the society in the country.

The road leading from Indira chowk to Collectorate was packed with the protestors. To prevent any untoward incident, police had made unprecedented security arrangements by deploying additional police forces and heavily armed security guards. Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy personally supervised the arrangements. As soon as the procession reached the Collectorate, the police prevented them from going urther and made the agitationists call off their rally.

Second-grade citizens?

Demanding the government to withdraw the CAA and NRC immediately to instil confidence among the Muslims, JAC leader Akthar Ali said: “The Union government is treating them as second-grade citizens in the country.” MIM leader Syed Ghulam Ahmed , Congress leader Tajuddin and others were also present.