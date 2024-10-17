Muslim leaders seek inclusion of ‘minorities’ in G.O.s

Member of the Telangana Legislative Council and journalist Amer Ali Khan on Thursday submitted a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, requesting the inclusion of the word ‘Minorities’ in the two recent Government Orders (G.O.s) connected to the door-to-door survey, and the Indiramma Indlu programme.

Mr. Khan expressed concern over the exclusion of “minorities” from these G.O.s, even as he maintained that Congress governments have been committed to the welfare of minorities, including Muslims. He requested that the Chief Minister intervene to rectify these omissions. “The Congress government has always been inclusive, and has concern for the development of all communities, including minority communities. The inclusion of minorities in these two G.O.s is important, and we will ensure the development and welfare of all communities,” a press release quoted him as stating.

In a similar vein, in the recent past, Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who contested the recent Assembly elections from the Yakutpura seat, took strong exception for the word “minorities” not being included in the G.O.s. He alleged that Mr. Reddy was implementing a “hidden agenda of the RSS to deprive minorities, especially Muslims” from government schemes. He stated that there have been several communal incidents in Telangana and alleged that Mr Reddy has been silent on them.

