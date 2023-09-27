Muslim leaders of Telangana Congress question Owaisi’s integrity, call him ‘BJP agent’

September 27, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minority leaders of the Congress party continued their tirade against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said it continued to prove that he is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and thus speaks accordingly.

When the entire country and political parties are targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hell bent on dividing the country, interestingly Mr. Owaisi targets Rahul Gandhi, who toured the country to unite the people, said former Minister Shabbir Ali. “The political survival of Mr.Owaisi and his family is because of the Congress. He seems to be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI,” Mr.Ali charged.

The former Minister also questioned Mr.Owaisi’s reference to ‘Topi, Daadhi aur Sherwani’ and asked he was bringing religion into political fight. “Does he own the Muslim minorities in this country or in Hyderabad? Relating Muslims to Topi, Daadhi and Sherwani and bringing them into his political speeches is an insult to the Muslim community,” he charged.

Mr.Ali said the AIMIM chief has the right to challenge Mr.Gandhi to contest in Hyderabad but bringing religion into it was not acceptable. “If he is so confident of his politics, he should contest from neighbouring Secunderabad constituency,” he opined.

TPCC senior spokesperson Riyaz termed Mr.Owaisi as a ‘valid coin’ only in Hyderabad and said if he contests from any other place, he will realise his value. “Rahul Gandhi can contest from anywhere in the country. Can you,” he asked Mr.Owaisi.

Stating that criticism of Mr.Gandhi only means Mr.Owaisi is supporting the BJP and their brand of divisive politics. While Mr.Gandhi brought the country together with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, parties like AIMIM served the interests of feudal lords. “The MIM served the Nizam earlier, and now he is serving another feudal Chief Minister,” he alleged, referring to K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “People of Telangana should realise how dangerous the MIM party is. Muslims of Telangana fought against feudal leaders and participated in the independence movement unlike the MIM,” he said.

Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah said the campaign launched by the Congress party in the Old City of Hyderabad has started sending shockwaves among MIM leaders. “The fear of a possible backlash in the coming election was quite visible in the speech of Asaduddin Owaisi,” he added.

He said Mr.Owaisi tried to blame the Congress party for the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. “Everyone knows who demolished the mosque and how the MIM is strengthening the same communal elements across the country. Why did Owaisi forget about Babri Masjid when he joined the Congress-led UPA after 2004 elections,” he asked.