Muslim groups on same page against Waqf Amendment Bill

Alarmed by the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Muslim groups from Telangana have teamed up to oppose it. They have launched an awareness campaign against the proposed legislation, and are submitting representations to the Joint Parliamentary Committee that is currently reviewing the Bill.

All India Milli Council Telangana (AIMCT) has launched an online and offline awareness campaign to oppose the Bill. The development is an effort to provide information, and the possible ramifications if the Bill is passed in its present form. Members have met, and submitted their representation, to the JPC, the body stated.

“The principal concern is that the amendment seeks to finish off Waqf. The other concerns are over the appointment of Hindus on the Waqf panel, which is unconstitutional. Waqf is an act of worship, and the amendments are akin to hindering it. Our office-bearers submitted a representation to the JPC. We have also sought an extension on the 15-day time given for them to receive comments and suggestions,” said AIMCT general secretary Mufti Omar Abedeen.

The Telangana State Waqf Board stated that it will be meeting the JPC on September 6. Scheduled to be led by Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, and accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Asadullah, along with members, the panel will submit its suggestions and opinions.

The United Muslim Forum (UMF), a group comprising Islamic scholars, has emphasised the importance of raising awareness. They have urged managing committees of masjids to encourage imams and khateebs to address the Bill during Friday sermons.

“The United Muslim Forum has issued an appeal to the Muslim community in general and all concerned individuals to send their opinions, suggestions, and memorandums to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) by September 13, against this Bill,” UMF president Maulana Sadiq Mohiuddin stated.

The All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB), an important body of influential Muslim scholars, and politicians, in the recent past, announced that they would embark on a nation-wide campaign against the Bill.

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, and AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, recently met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to explain to him the concerns over the Bill. They stated that the Bill would emaciate the concept of Waqf, as well as Waqf institutions. At a separate occasion, Mr. Owaisi had demanded that the Modi government withdraw the Bill.

