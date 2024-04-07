Muslim clergy discourage shopping sprees, remind of the spirit of Ramzan is simplicity and worship

April 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

A section of the Muslim clergy from Hyderabad minced no words as they criticised shopping festivals in Ramzan, the large crowds they draw, and called upon Muslims to be more observant in the holy month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes after entrepreneurs began organising these shopping exhibitions, popularly known as expos, which entail earmarking spaces at a venue for recreation, dining and shopping. Over the years, such events have gained popularity with celebrities such as actors, comedians and sports persons being invited in an attempt to add value and increase popularity.

Maulana Ahsan al Hamoumi, the khateeb of the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens, in a recent sermon, claimed that scores of people requested him to talk about these expos in Ramzan. Maulana Hamoumi urged people to not to frequent these expos, and called for a return to the spirit of Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Boycott such expos and teach them a lesson by this. That is, if such an affront happens in Hyderabad, they will be at a loss,” he said, even as he requested the proprietors to use their venues for organising Ramzan worship-related activities such as making arrangements for taraweeh prayers.

Maulana Husamuddin Sani, popularly known as Jafar Pasha, a noted faith leader from Hyderabad associated with the Darul Uloom, Hyderabad, appealed to the Muslims to return to a Ramzan of spirituality, and observe it in letter and spirit.

“You are fasting but are wasting rozas and time,” he said. Requesting youngsters to reflect upon what they have been doing in the holy month, Maulana Jafar Pasha said that Ramzan is a time for worship and to beseech the God for his mercy.

Parallelly, Ramzan is also a month in which thousands of youths from across communities, who otherwise find it difficult to earn a steady livelihood, find seasonal employment. While many work as waiters at restaurants, eateries and food stalls that dot the streets and lanes of the city, several others work in clothing stores. Those in the know said that they earn in the form of salary and tips enough to take care of the modest needs of households for a little longer than usual. (ends)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.