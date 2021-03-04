Musical programme on Sunday

A musical programme ‘Guldasta’ will be organised by the State government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and a cultural organisation, Surmandal, at Moazamjahi market at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The programme is aimed to pay tribute to B.P. Singh, ex-Director of VST Industries, who played a key role in spreading art and culture in the country.

He passed away in New Delhi last week of cancer.

The performance will be given by Ms. Vibha Hegde, a Hindustani classical vocalist, Arnab Bhattacharya on sarod and Ms. Poorva Guru, who will sing ghazals.