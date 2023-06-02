Musical fountain missing from Telangana formation day festivities in Hyderabad

June 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Visitors to the new tourist circuit around the Hussain Sagar could not have missed it. Absent from the gaiety surrounding the 10th Telangana State Formation Day celebrations is the musical fountain near the Lumbini Park, between the brightly illuminated State Secretariat and the new Martyrs’ Memorial.

Publicised as India’s biggest, the 180-metre long, 10-metre wide and about 90-metre tall floating fountain could enthral viewers hardly for two months since its installation in February, just before the Formula-E racing event.

The water spout amid the Hussian Sagar lake, with 800 high-powered nozzles and 880 underwater LED lights and spray jets ranging between 12-90 metres, attracted hordes of watchers since day one.

Three shows were being conducted on weekdays and four on weekends, which were a huge draw for tourists and passersby. Coupled with parking issues, the crowds created traffic chaos, forcing HMDA to realise its folly in the choice of location.

The shows have been stopped for close to a month now, after it was decided to shift the fountain to another location. Between Tank Bund and Necklace Road, the authorities chose the latter, as it had logistical convenience.

More delay was caused owing to non-availability of space for a control room, from where the spray jets may be operated. At the previous location, the space in a restaurant nearby was used for the purpose, while at the new location, it proved to be a challenge, officials said. Arranging the required power supply created one more hurdle.

“People’s Plaza has ample parking space on the opposite side, and has less crowds. Shifting process is on, and will be completed soon,” an official shared.

Earlier too, HMDA had shifted the ‘Love Hyderabad’ installation from Tank Bund to People’s Plaza, after noticing that the popular selfie point was being defaced by vandals. The structure had to be lifted using cranes and reinstalled at People’s Plaza.

