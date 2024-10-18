Musi river revival | Telangana delegation to visit South Korea to study river rejuvenation efforts

A team of public representatives and bureaucrats headed by the Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would visit Seoul, South Korea, for a study of the river rejuvenation efforts there from October 21 to 24, in connection with the revival of Musi river in Telangana.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar too will be part of the team which includes Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, legislators T. Prakash Goud, Mohammed Mubeen, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mir Zulfiquar Ali, T. Raja Singh, Kaleru Venkatesh, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, D. Sudheer Reddy, B. Laxma Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy and the Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Shoban Reddy. Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development M. Dana Kishore along with the officials from the Musi River Front Development Corporation, will accompany the team.

