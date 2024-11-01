ADVERTISEMENT

Musi rejuvenation should focus on riverine health, people’s rights, activists tell Telangana govt.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Civil society activists from across India say the project should not be hurried without detailed project report, legal compliances, relief and rehabilitation and public consultations

The Hindu Bureau

More than a hundred civil society activists and intellectuals from various parts of the country have called for a review of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, which is being pursued steadfastly by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming together under the umbrella of the ‘National Forum of Urban Struggles’, a wing of the National Alliance of People’s Movements, they released a document stating that the project should not be hurried without detailed project report, all legal compliances and clearances, relief and rehabilitation and public consultations.

“Musi rejuvenation must mean preserving the riverine health and hydrological wellness, and not opening up urban commons for capitalist commodification and real estate. Musi needs attention all along its 267 kilometre stretch, addressing concerns of people living alongside and farmers of 64 villages downstream, who are entitled to pollution-free water for irrigation,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by well-known social activist Medha Patkar, the signatories to the document also demanded an end to what they termed as arbitrary evictions and demolitions. Rights to dignified housing, livelihoods, education, democratic participation of all Musi residents must be upheld, and the families already evicted should be fully rehabilitated in the vicinity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saying that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is proceeding with the project without adequate consideration of the numerous socio-ecological and economic dimensions, they said a project of this scale, having wide ramifications on the State, should not be pursued in such haste and without widespread public consultations.

Organisations that were represented in the plea include NAPM, Dalit Bahujan Front, CHATRI, Human Rights Forum, People for Aravallis, Nadi Ghati Mukti Morcha-India, PUCL-Karnataka, All India Forum for Right to Education, Avira Foundation, Jharkhand Kisan Parishad, Paryavaran Suraksha Samithi, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Mallanna Sagar Porata Samithi, Lok Shakti Abhiyan, River Basin Friends, Climate Front India, One Billion Rising Campaign and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US