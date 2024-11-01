Musi rejuvenation should focus on riverine health, people’s rights, activists tell Telangana govt.

More than a hundred civil society activists and intellectuals from various parts of the country have called for a review of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, which is being pursued steadfastly by the State government.

Coming together under the umbrella of the ‘National Forum of Urban Struggles’, a wing of the National Alliance of People’s Movements, they released a document stating that the project should not be hurried without detailed project report, all legal compliances and clearances, relief and rehabilitation and public consultations.

“Musi rejuvenation must mean preserving the riverine health and hydrological wellness, and not opening up urban commons for capitalist commodification and real estate. Musi needs attention all along its 267 kilometre stretch, addressing concerns of people living alongside and farmers of 64 villages downstream, who are entitled to pollution-free water for irrigation,” the statement read.

Led by well-known social activist Medha Patkar, the signatories to the document also demanded an end to what they termed as arbitrary evictions and demolitions. Rights to dignified housing, livelihoods, education, democratic participation of all Musi residents must be upheld, and the families already evicted should be fully rehabilitated in the vicinity.

Saying that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is proceeding with the project without adequate consideration of the numerous socio-ecological and economic dimensions, they said a project of this scale, having wide ramifications on the State, should not be pursued in such haste and without widespread public consultations.

Organisations that were represented in the plea include NAPM, Dalit Bahujan Front, CHATRI, Human Rights Forum, People for Aravallis, Nadi Ghati Mukti Morcha-India, PUCL-Karnataka, All India Forum for Right to Education, Avira Foundation, Jharkhand Kisan Parishad, Paryavaran Suraksha Samithi, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Mallanna Sagar Porata Samithi, Lok Shakti Abhiyan, River Basin Friends, Climate Front India, One Billion Rising Campaign and others.

