Musi menacingly full, thanks to increased inflows

Residents along the river get ready to evacuate

Residents along the river get ready to evacuate

Flood levels in the Musi river have increased following copious inflows from Himayatsagar reservoir, on Thursday.

The river has reached the thresholds of the houses in colonies abutting the river in Chaderghat by Thursday evening, with flows menacingly close to the causeways near Chaderghat and Musarambagh.

The inflows into the Himayatsagar, which closed at 1,200 cusecs on Wednesday, reached 2,000 cusecs by 6 a.m. on Thursday. They gradually rose to 2,500 cusecs at 5 p.m., forcing the authorities to open four gates up to two feet height to let out 2,532 cusecs of water as against 1,300 cusecs at the start of the day.

Outflows from the Osmansagar reservoir remained steady at 2,328 cusecs through six gates opened up to four feet height, even as inflows petered down from 2,200 cusecs at the start of the day to 1,800 cusecs by 5 p.m.

“Water is now touching the doorsteps of our homes. We are on full alert and asked all the residents closer to the river to pack their belongings and reach upper floors or terrains,” informed Syed Bilal, a social worker in Chaderghat.

He says the residents have not received any alert from either GHMC or Revenue or the Police about increasing water levels.