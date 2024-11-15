Musi Development project in Telangana: Riverfront dream with a human cost

Shaikh Mujahid’s melancholic gaze ricochets off the walls of the closely built tenements before settling on the floor, littered with red bricks and cardboard. “This was where my grandchildren used to play,” he says, his voice heavy as he gestures towards the verandah now buried under rubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his late 50s now, Mujahid once shared this home — a modest structure on 156-square-yard plot divided into small units of two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet each — with his three sons, a daughter and their families. Located in Shankar Nagar, a slum in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat area, the house was built 12 years ago with the combined savings of his four children. Barely 30 feet away, the shrinking Musi River snakes through the 435-year-old city.

Mujahid had acquired the plot from Nirmal Singh, a member of the Kachi community who, like many others, was gifted land on the Musi riverbed by the Asaf Jahi kings to grow fodder and vegetables. “They tore the house down despite pleas. Now, my children are scattered,” Mujahid laments.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 1 this year, scores of hired labourers, allegedly deployed by the Telangana government’s Revenue department, arrived with digging bars and hammers, tearing down homes to make way for the Musi Riverfront Development Project. “The previous night, Revenue officials selected 10 houses each from Shankar Nagar and Moosa Nagar, and forcibly shifted the residents to the double-bedroom housing colony in Pilli Gudiselu, Chanchalguda. When I opposed, Malakpet legislator Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala called and tried to persuade me, saying the alternative housing was nearby. He asked me not to interfere,” shares Syed Bilal, a local social activist.

Balala could not be contacted to verify the claim.

The next day, all hell broke loose. Three tehsildars were specifically deployed to oversee the relocation. Residents were reportedly told they would forfeit their right to alternative housing if they did not move immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The house where my four children resided with their families, was in the name of my daughter, who is disabled. She alone was given a double bedroom unit in Pratapsingaram in compensation, while my sons had to run in search of rented accommodation costing ₹10,000 and above,” says Mujahid.

His son-in-law, a daily wage labourer, now struggles to find work in Pratapsingaram, located 25 km from Shankar Nagar.

The Musi Riverfront Development Project envisages removal of all structures in the riverbed and a designated 50-metre buffer zone on both sides from the river’s maximum flood level. Along the 55-km course of the river, spanning from Narsingi in the west to Gowrelly village in the east, 2,166 structures were enumerated within the riverbed and 7,850 in the buffer zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

An East-West corridor is on the cards, along with parks, promenades, and health and education hubs, propelled by public and private investments of ₹40,000-60,000 crore.

Protests erupted when Revenue officials, accompanied by those from the Irrigation department, began marking structures in the riverbed. Rallies and sit-ins spread from Bahadurpura to Nagole. The demonstrations gained momentum as opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), throwing their weight behind the protestors.

To make the relocation plan more appealing, the government assured double-bedroom housing to residents in the riverbed, and tossed in the promise of financial aid of up to ₹2 lakh for those who volunteered to move. Deliberations were held with voluntary organisations working in the slums, and a committee was set up to facilitate livelihood assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the stakes for the Musi residents remain high. Unauthorised structures exist all along the river, in Bapughat, Hasham Nagar, Moghul Nagar, Moghul Nagar-B, Defence Colony, Jiyaguda, Karwan, Puranapul, Dhobighat, Chaderghat Darwaza, Musanagar, Vinayak Veedhi, Rasoolpura, Shankagar Nagar, New Shankar Nagar, Wahed Nagar, Shalivahan Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Satya Nagar, Nagole, Kishanbagh, Attapur, Dhoolpet, Osmania General Hospital, Jummerat Bazar, Shivaji Bridge, Khaja Gareeb Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Golnaka Lanka, Lalbagh, Ali Cafe, KCR Nagar and KTR Nagar.

Almost all homeowners have spent a fortune on buying their plots and homes. “Just nine months ago, my mother spent ₹17 lakh to buy the house she was staying in for the past 12-13 years. That house has now been demolished,” says Shankar Nagar resident Shama Begum.

Mohammed Areef, 47, a furniture maker from Moghul Nagar-B, approached the High Court in an effort to stop the demolition of his house. Four years ago, he had bought a workshop on a 193-square yard plot, and gradually built a three-storey building to accommodate himself and his workers. “I have spent ₹70 lakh on this building over a period of time. I am yet to recover from the losses of COVID-19 pandemic,” he rues, every word uttered in absolute dismay. “Even if the government provides full compensation, it is only partial relief, because we need to rebuild our lives from scratch.”

Blow to real estate

Musi’s banks have long offered affordable housing for many of the city’s poor, operating within a self-contained real estate network. Asked to produce the registration documents, many home-owners here would produce notarised documents which have no legal sanctity.

While waterfront properties are typically prime real-estate, land values near the Musi have consistently plummeted due to its chronic sewage, pollution, and mosquito infestations. Whenever floodwaters are released from Gandipet, nearby homes are submerged, forcing residents to seek refuge in local mosques.

“The first time I saw the river in 1966, the water was pristine. Fish thrived, and children could be seen fishing from small vessels made of bamboo and thermocol. Grass and plantains were grown along the banks, and there were no slums. Those performing final rites at Amberpet Shamshanghat took their ritual bath in Musi,” recalls P.Sridhar Rao, a sexagenarian resident.

The Musi, formed by two rivulets named Esi and Musa originating from the verdant hillocks of Vikarabad about 60-70 km west of the city, is a seasonal stream that swells during heavy rains and runs dry for half the year, save for sewage flows. Stretching over 262 km, the Musi merges with the Krishna River at Wadapally in Nalgonda district, irrigating farmlands in Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts along its course. Notably, it is the only river that originates within Telangana.

Hyderabad’s landscape, marked by small hills and uneven terrain, naturally slopes towards the Musi’s valley, forming its basin. To harness water from gushing streams descending the slopes, a network of interconnected tanks was constructed for irrigation and drinking purposes, including the iconic Hussainsagar in the city’s centre. Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs at Gandipet were built for flood control after the great deluge of 1908.

The 55-km stretch of the Musi within Hyderabad has turned into a receptacle of the city’s sewage and industrial waste, driven by rapid, unplanned urbanisation and industrial growth.

A March 2024 sample analysis from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board highlights alarming pollution levels. Total coliform bacteria counts soar from 13 per 100 ml near Osmansagar to 540 at Bapughat, 920 at Musarambagh and Nagole, and peak at 1,600 at Pratapsingaram. The biochemical oxygen demand, another parameter for water purity, reached 18 mg/l at Nagole in June, signifying severe contamination even after two rounds of treatment at the Amberpet sewage treatment plant.

Water conductivity, a measure of salinity and chemical pollution, consistently surpasses prescribed limits, exceeding 2,000 millisiemens per centimetre at several locations in and around the city, indicating heavy industrial flows.

For reference, safe drinking water conductivity is between 0.2-0.8 mS/cm, while that of seawater is 50 mS/cm.

A 2024 peer-reviewed research paper titled ‘Geochemical Studies of Sediments and Waters of Musi River in Parts of Hyderabad City, Telangana, India’ by Pothuri Ramesh Chandra Phani from Cyient Limited, and Kanchi Rajendra Prasad from the Geology department of Osmania University, examined the surface water and sediment samples retrieved from various locations of the river. It concluded that the water quality of the river within Hyderabad limits has deteriorated to a point beyond restoration.

Geochemical analysis of sediments revealed high presence of chemical compounds such as silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, ferric oxide, and phosphorus pentoxide, indicating of extensive fertiliser and industrial sources. Trace elements such as lithium, vanadium, chromium, cobalt, nickel, copper, zinc, lead, and zirconium have made the water uninhabitable for both animal and plant life, while also posing serious risks to human health.

The idea of developing the Musi riverfront dates back to 1997, when then chief minister N.Chandrababu Naidu proposed rerouting the dried-up river into a small concrete drain to enable beautification and development of the riverbanks. This plan involved evicting families, who were relocated to Nandanavanam, in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

However, the project’s flaws became evident during the 2000 floods when the river breached its concrete confines, proving the initiative was misguided and ultimately, leading to its abandonment. In 2009, a rubber dam was built in the river to hold enough water for exploring tourism potential. But that only led to growth of water hyacinth and mosquitoes.

In 2017, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) was formed under the previous BRS government, though it remained inactive for most part. Through MRDCL, the BRS government planned 14 heritage bridges across the river at various locations, on the lines of the Seine river in Paris.

Before the project could take off, the BRS faced defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, and Congress assumed the reins.

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy, undeterred by criticism surrounding the evictions, is determined to manage the turbulent waters of Musi.

Speaking to the media after his recent Seoul tour, Revanth attributed the urgency to evict residents along the Musi to the precondition of providing land bank availability to the project consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR). A consortium of companies has been selected at a cost of ₹141 crore to finalise the DPR for rejuvenation of Musi within 18 months.

Revanth envisages the riverfront akin to Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon, a celebrated urban stream revitalised into a prominent public space. A ministerial delegation, accompanied by a media team, also visited the Han River project in Seoul as a potential model for Musi’s transformation.

While four sewage treatment plants work to keep its water clear, the Han river has seen severe contamination due to pharmaceutical waste. The 1.2-km-wide river features two artificial floating islands housing restaurants and convention centres, adding to its urban allure.

The Future Hangang Project aims to integrate the Han river into Seoul’s urban landscape by creating public spaces along its 41.2-km stretch through the city’s core region.

With private sector investments of $50 billion, the government plans to develop more floating jetties, create commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, food outlets, convention centres, entertainment hubs, and facilities for water sports. This vision was shared with the media by Park Kinyong, director (General Affairs) for the Future Hangang Project.

As part of Musi development, 39 more sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, with an estimated cost of ₹3,849 crore. A separate project for 31 STPs, valued at ₹3,866 crore, is under way. Of these, four have been completed and commissioned.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area generates 1,650 million litres of sewage per day, while the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration produces 1,950 MLD. Currently, only 772 MLD is treated by 25 existing STPs.

Hyderabad has a 10,000-km sewerage network, largely crippled due to age and weathering. A comprehensive sewerage master plan covering over 7,000 km remains stalled due to funding woes. Stormwater drains and sewerage lines are interconnected in most part of the city, leading to sewage overflows when it rains. New sewerage connections are often routed to nearby stormwater drains due to the absence of sewer mains. As the city expands, the volume of sewage in the lines continues to increase.

Where toxins flow

The river development project does not include provisions for industrial effluents. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas house over 400 bulk drug manufacturing units, yet lack adequate effluent disposal facilities. Microbial resistance due to pharmaceutical waste dumped in Musi river has been explored by multiple studies.

Within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad, there are around 11-12 industrial clusters consisting of pharmaceuticals, tanneries, textiles, oil mills, electroplating, ferro alloys, lead extraction, and battery manufacturing units.

According to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the city has only four Common Effluent Treatment Plants, located at Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, and Bolarum.

To help keep Musi clean, the government has launched a project to periodically flush out impurities by linking it to the Godavari River through the Mallannasagar reservoir, over 100 km away. Five tmcft of the water lifted from the reservoir would be used to fill the twin reservoirs and release into Musi.

Over 20 km from Chaderghat, at Gowrelly village of Rangareddy district closer to the ORR’s eastern periphery, Doti Suvarna, a woman farmer, glances regretfully at her paddy crop. The crop is turning black with hollow husks. Suvarna employed a harvester machine by paying ₹7,000 per hour to clear the drooping corns along with hay. “We are incurring losses every year due to the polluted water. Unable to grow vegetables with this water, I have turned to paddy. Even paddy is failing,” she says.

Every few minutes, a loaded truck speeds on the narrow bridge connecting Pratapsingaram and Gowrelly, towards the ORR. A flock of egrets perch on the boulders inside the Musi about 100 metres away, ridden with water hyacinth.

Only catfish can survive the water, Suvarna says. “Chemical waste in tankers is dumped during the wee hours, when everyone in the village is asleep. The Edulabad lake downstream had pure water and abundant fish till 10 years ago. Now it has turned into poison, killing all fish,” her husband Doti Jangaiah says.

Peerzadiguda, Pratapsingaram, Gowrelly, and Edulabad are the locations where the tankers visit often. There were vociferous protests against the chemical waste dumping in Musi river by Edulabad farmers about 15 years ago.

Bacharam, Banda Ravirala, Chinna Ravirala, Pillaipalli, Pedda Gudem, Juluru, Kapraipally, Edulabad, Yenkirala, Madaram, Peda Ravulapally, Chinna Ravulapally, Brahmanapally, Nagireddy Pally and Makta Anantaram were a few villages which were victims of the chemical waste.

“Now, all lands are turning into real estate ventures, hence no protests,” says Ragula Yadagiri, another farmer.

Yadagiri caught the tankers with industrial waste twice, while dumping inside the Musi. “They park the tanker on the bridge, bend down as if checking something underneath, all the while letting the tanker hose inside the river,” he says.

Boundary stones installed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority are visible on the other side of the river at Pratapsingaram where land was being pooled from farmers for development.

“Measurements for road [East-West corridor] were taken recently on both sides of the river. I lost four acres to ORR already, and am set to lose more now,” says Yadagiri. He is willing to give the remaining land away if sought for development. “After all, how much longer can we fight,” he says, resigned to his fate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.