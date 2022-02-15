Museums should engage young people, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister inaugurates two-day virtual global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’

Union Minister inaugurates two-day virtual global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’

Inaugurating a two-day online global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy spoke about the value of updating the idea of a museum to engage the younger generations.

“There has been a renewed focus to construct museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, augmented reality, and virtual reality. We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation,” said the Minister in his address at an upscale hotel in Hyderabad.

The summit is being attended by over 25 museologists and museum professionals from countries, including France, Italy, Singapore, UAE, and UK, besides 2,000-odd registered participants.

The Minister also stressed the importance of recognising past leaders of India, and added that the Indian government would set up 10 museums in major cities across India, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Ranchi, to honour tribal leaders who fought for Indian Independence.

“India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilisation. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India’s 1,000-plus museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations,” said Mr. Reddy.

The summit is expected to lead to sharing of global best practices for museum development and management, understanding the current needs of Indian museums, fostering strategic partnerships between Indian and international museums and developing a blueprint for renewal of museums.