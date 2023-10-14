'Murder of dreams, aspirations of youths': Rahul slams BRS Govt. over woman job aspirant's death in Telangana

October 14, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on October 14 slammed the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over the alleged death by suicide of a 23-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams, with Rahul Gandhi saying this was not a suicide but murder of the dreams and aspirations of youths.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that in the last 10 years, "BJP Rishtedar Samithi – BRS – and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence".

"The Congress government in Telangana will release a job calendar, reorganise TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year - this is a guarantee," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS dispensation.

As soon as news of the woman's death broke on Friday night, a large number of students staged protests in the area and raised slogans against the state government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed shock and anguish over the suicide.

"Shocked and deeply anguished by the suicide of a 23-year-old girl student in Telangana, who reportedly took the drastic step to end her life due to repeated postponements and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Exams," Mr. Kharge said on X.

In this hour of grief and anger, our heart goes out to the family of the deceased, he said.

"Thousands of young aspirants in Telangana are frustrated and enraged due to the rank apathy of the BRS government in conducting examinations," he said.

"Youngsters of Telangana hold the corrupt, inept and inefficient BRS Govt accountable and will oust it from power in the state," Mr. Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi said the news of the suicide of the student in Hyderabad was extremely saddening.

"This is not a suicide, it is a murder – of the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the youth," the former Congress chief said.

"The youth of Telangana today are completely devastated by unemployment," he said.

A police official told reporters that in the suicide note which was recovered, the woman tendered an apology to her parents for being unable to do anything for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.