Murder of democracy, says Eatala Rajender

Suspended MLA to write to Speakers of other State Assemblies

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 17:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Eatala Rajender termed his suspension from the Legislative Assembly and subsequent forcible transport in a police vehicle to his residence as a “murder of democracy” and “violation of his democratic rights” on Wednesday.

“Never in the history of the Assembly have police entered inside to force me out. They (ruling party) did not want me to protest either at the Gandhi statue, Martyrs memorial or talk to the media. I did not expect my voice to be throttled like this after two decades as an MLA. The Telangana people would decide the fate of this highhandedness soon” he told a press conference at the party office.

The BJP Huzurabad MLA said he would be writing to the Speakers of all the Legislative Assemblies across the country as well as legal luminaries on the manner in which he was humiliated and denied the rights of a democratically elected MLA to participate in the session and highlight the issues of the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had never insulted the Speaker but only pointed out to his responsibilities to be above parties. It is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has lowered the prestige of the post forcing my suspension. His Government does not have the guts to face us or take our questions on prevailing employees strikes or hostel students woes, delay in job notifications, farmers issues and so on,” he claimed.

Mr. Rajender demanded that KCR submit his resignation for the bypoll loss in Huzurabad and seek a fresh mandate if he was so sure of his popularity. “KCR has insulted Telangana culture and self-respect by showering abuses on political opponents. He is the biggest liar duping people with his rhetoric,” he charged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He blasted the Congress and Majlis MLAs for not taking up raging issues of farmers’ distress, unemployment and others to put the government on the mat. “By meekly accepting the TRS agenda, they have proved to be belonging to the same flock. The Opposition did not want to rise about the BJP MLAs’ plight and about not even being invited to the Business Advisory Committees (BAC),“ said the former Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app