Murder of democracy, says Eatala Rajender

Former Minister Eatala Rajender termed his suspension from the Legislative Assembly and subsequent forcible transport in a police vehicle to his residence as a “murder of democracy” and “violation of his democratic rights” on Wednesday.

“Never in the history of the Assembly have police entered inside to force me out. They (ruling party) did not want me to protest either at the Gandhi statue, Martyrs memorial or talk to the media. I did not expect my voice to be throttled like this after two decades as an MLA. The Telangana people would decide the fate of this highhandedness soon” he told a press conference at the party office.

The BJP Huzurabad MLA said he would be writing to the Speakers of all the Legislative Assemblies across the country as well as legal luminaries on the manner in which he was humiliated and denied the rights of a democratically elected MLA to participate in the session and highlight the issues of the people.

“I had never insulted the Speaker but only pointed out to his responsibilities to be above parties. It is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has lowered the prestige of the post forcing my suspension. His Government does not have the guts to face us or take our questions on prevailing employees strikes or hostel students woes, delay in job notifications, farmers issues and so on,” he claimed.

Mr. Rajender demanded that KCR submit his resignation for the bypoll loss in Huzurabad and seek a fresh mandate if he was so sure of his popularity. “KCR has insulted Telangana culture and self-respect by showering abuses on political opponents. He is the biggest liar duping people with his rhetoric,” he charged.

He blasted the Congress and Majlis MLAs for not taking up raging issues of farmers’ distress, unemployment and others to put the government on the mat. “By meekly accepting the TRS agenda, they have proved to be belonging to the same flock. The Opposition did not want to rise about the BJP MLAs’ plight and about not even being invited to the Business Advisory Committees (BAC),“ said the former Minister.