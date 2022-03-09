Murder attempt accused ‘fired at’

A youngster Vamshi, who was accused of attacking another man Tirupathi with a knife two years ago, was fired at allegedly by the latter at Thoguta mandal in Siddipet district, nearly 85 km from here, on Wednesday.

Vamshi was riding a bike with his mother Sayavva riding pillion on Venkatraopet-Chanderpur stretch in Thoguta mandal around 2 p.m. when he was attacked with the firearm. This is second time a grave crime involving usage of firearms was reported in less than six weeks in Siddipet police commissionerate.

In the first week of February, a gang looted ₹ 43.5 lakh at gunpoint at Siddipet town near Sub-Registrar. The offenders, including the one who opened fire, in that crime were eventually nabbed by the police. The latest incident, however, appeared to be a consequence of a personal animosity even as questions remain as to how the accused had managed to secure firearms.

In the present case, Vamshi was returning home along with his mother after attending the court case relating to attempt on the life of Tirupathi when he was attacked with the firearm. “Apparently it was a country-made firearm. The calibre of the weapon is yet to be ascertained. A cartridge was recovered from the scene of crime,” the police said.

Siddipet Police Commissioner N. Swetha, along with Gajwel ACP Narayana M. Ramesh, visited the crime scene.

“We were travelling on the bike when a burst sound was heard. I thought tire got punctured,” police quoted Vasmhi as saying. Even as he slowed down his bike, another gunshot was heard. “Vamshi claimed that he saw a bike-borne person coming close to him and firing at him. He claimed the attacker appeared to be Tirupathi,” the police said.

Vamshi’s claims were being verified.