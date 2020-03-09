Telangana

Murder accused’s selfie with his victim’s body doing rounds in Telangana’s Utnoor

The photo, purportedly taken with the deceased - a retired Assistant Sub Inspector of Police - lying in a pool of blood is baffling everyone; police probing its authenticity

It is a strange case of abnormality. A naricissistic obsession with the self and selfie has come to light in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district. A selfie of a murder accused, purportedly taken with the body of his victim, has surfaced on Monday baffling locals.

A vital evidence

A retired Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Shivraj of Gangannapet locality of Utnoor was murdered allegedly over a property dispute in the family on March 6. There are three accused in the case who have been sent to remand, and the selfie shows one of them with the dead body lying in a pool of blood.

“We will investigate the authenticity of the selfie in question. It can be a vital piece of evidence in the case,” Utnoor DSP N. Uday Reddy said.

