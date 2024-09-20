GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder accused sentenced to undergo RI for life

Published - September 20, 2024 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rangareddy court, on Friday, sentenced Jatavath Ramesh to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for a 2020 murder case. The court also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused.

On October 30, 2020, Ramesh, 36, farmer stabbed his wife Jatavath Lalitha, 30 at their residence in Annaram village of Farooqnagar, Rangareddy, following an argument.

According to the police, the victim succumbed to her injuries on the morning of November 5 while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital.

The Shadnagar police began investigation following a complaint by the victim’s father on November 5, and Ramesh was arrested on November 9 and remanded to judicial custody.

