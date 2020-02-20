Murder accused sent in judicial remand

Gajwel police have presented the murder accused before the media on Thursday.

According to in-charge Commissioner of Police N. Swetha, S. Venkatesh Goud murdered N. Divya, an employee of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikasa Bank, on Tuesday night and father of the victim Lakshmi Rajyam had pointed a finger of suspicion at Venkatesh. Police had formed five teams to nab the accused.

On Wednesday night he was taken into custody at Vemulawada by Siddipet police. The accused admitted to committing the crime. Both the victim and the accused had studied together in high school and had become close during higher studies.

Venkatesh started proposing to Divya for marriage after she became bank employee five months ago. He developed a grudge against Divya as her marriage was fixed with some other person and he decided to eliminate her. On the fateful day, Venkatesh followed her and stabbed her. Later he went to Secunderabad, then to Vijayawada, Warangal and Vemulawada, the Police Commissioner said.

“Venkatesh was arrested and sent in judicial remand. We will take all steps to see that the accused get punishment for the crime,” said Ms. Swetha.

She has appreciated Gajwel ACP P. Narayana, circle inspectors Anjaneyulu and Madhusudhan Reddy for solving the case within in 24 hours.