Murder accused, brother found in pool of blood

Two brothers, one of them accused in a murder and recently released on bail, were found in a pool of blood outside their house at Hajarigudem village in Anumula mandal here on Monday.
Both had visible injuries made by a sharp-weapon all over the body, while one lay dead on a cot and the body of the other brother was found nearby, outside the house. Their third sibling, Hari, who was reportedly sleeping indoors, escaped the attack. Halia police identified the victims as Janapati Satyanarayana, a local businessman, and Anji, an accused in a murder near the same village that occurred last year.
According to information, on February 5 last year, one Sirasagandla Revanth Kumar, a dairy businessman who left home for milk collection from nearby villages in the wee hours, was found hacked to death. He was found in a pool of blood near Hajarigudem village limits. The victim’s father S. Srinivas had alleged involvement of some youths from that village.
Subsequently, it was also suspected that Revanth was killed over an issue of extramarital affair. Based on complaints and preliminary investigations, Janapati Anji was arrested and remanded. On Monday, Halia police said the double murder took place around 3 a.m., and according to a complaint lodged by the Janapati family, the killings were by Sirasagandla family with a motive of revenge.
Police have launched an investigation, and a search for a list of suspects is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath