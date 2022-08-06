Telangana

Murali Yadav suspended from TRS

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 06, 2022 19:32 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:32 IST

A day after expressing displeasure and dissent over party leadership openly, A. Murali Yadav, former president of erstwhile Medak district and Narsapur Municipal Chairman, was suspended from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday. Suspension orders were issued by party Medak district president and MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy.

“Mr. Murali Yadav was suspended as he crossed the party line. No one who goes against party line would be tolerated,” said Ms. Padma Devender Reddy while speaking to reporters at Medak.

It was stated that the BJP which has been trying to lure leaders from the erstwhile Medak district has been looking at leaders from both TRS and Congress, particularly those who are dissatisfied with their leadership and looking for opportunities in other parties.

According to sources, Mr. Murali Yadav was already in touch with some BJP leaders and he has been planning to join the party shortly along with some other leaders.

About a year ago, it was rumoured that Mr. Murali Yadav would join the BJP.

