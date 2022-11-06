Munugode win helps TRS overcome Dubbak, Huzurabad nightmare

Result forces the ruling party to rework strategies for Assembly polls

With the nightmare of Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections in the background, where it had suffered defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the victory in Munugode has provided much needed relief to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) just a year before the scheduled elections to the Assembly, although it had to sweat it out hard.

The by-election victory also provides some arsenal to TRS ahead of its plans to go national as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and counter the BJP attack and gives an opportunity for some course correction and introspection before facing the Assembly elections next year. The fact that victory margin of over 10,000 was possible with the support of two Left parties would also act as a caution to the party to rework strategies for the Assembly election.

Against the BJP hopes of gaining upper hand in terms of votes polled in at least two-three out of seven mandals in the constituency, the TRS has secured majority votes in all the seven. In terms of round-wise performance, the BJP candidate could secure more votes than that of TRS candidate only in the second and third rounds and it was the TRS way in the remaining 13 rounds, although cumulative lead belonged to TRS candidate all through.

The TRS leadership has deputed/engaged all Ministers, legislators and most of the MPs in the campaigning by making them campaigning in-charges of villages. However, the party could not secure majority votes in polling stations (villages) where Ministers V. Srinivas Goud, C. Malla Reddy and T. Srinivas Yadav were in-charge. The party also could not poll majority votes in Lingareddygudem village, the native place of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

“What’s wrong in utilising all our resources. How could our action be held wrong when the BJP justified campaigning with Chief Ministers of several States ruled by it, several Union Cabinet Ministers and Prime Minister himself participating in the campaigning for GHMC elections,” TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday when asked to justify such deployment.

Sparing resources as it was done in Munugode would not be possible in general elections and there was nothing wrong in such use as the by-election was special and was caused just with the arrogance of BJP and no other reason, said another TRS leader.

Irrespective of the hardship the TRS has faced to win Munugode, the numbers indicate that its vote share has gone up to 43.08% in the by-election from 37.56% in 2018 (lost) and 38.13% in 2014 (won). “We secured about 23,000 votes this time compared to 2018 and the vote share went up by about 5.52% and by 9% compared to Lok Sabha elecitons in 2019,” Mr. Rama Rao stated.