Munugode will turn violent to favour TRS and BJP as per PK’s strategy: Revanth

Bengal-like situation being created where TS police and Central forces are likely to clash

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy expects the Munugode election to turn violent with the blessings of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), whom he accused of conspiring to create a Bengal-like situation.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has come back from New Delhi with a specific plan as per the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah and in all likelihood, it will start with the CM sitting on a dharna against the Election Commission for not removing certain symbols, he alleged while speaking to the media in Munugode on Wednesday.

The CM will try to trigger the Telangana sentiment again creating violent incidents attacking the BJP cadre while the Central forces will be deployed to attack the TRS cadre, a strategy widely used in West Bengal elections, he alleged. “And this is part of Prashant Kishor’s strategy to use violence as a means to heat up the elections.”

Mr. Reddy expects clashes between Telangana police and the central police forces to polarise the voters relegating the real issues of the election. “Watch out for attacks and counter-attacks with KCR once again depending on Telangana sentiment rather than his governance,” he claimed.

The Congress president alleged that the strategy has been drawn by Prashant Kishor to benefit TRS and BJP to leave the Congress out of the fray with the violent narrative. “We have seen a similar strategy in Bengal where TMC and BJP fought a violent election diverting people’s attention from real issues and keeping other parties at bay.

The Congress president appealed to people of Munugode to be wary of such a situation and not fall in the trap. He said KCR created a similar situation targeting Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender in Dubbak and Huzurabad respectively but after the elections everything subsided.

‘Ballot paper faulty’

Mr. Reddy said the Election Commission deliberately brought the TRS into second place in the ballot paper though it was supposed to be in fourth place. As per norms candidates of the national parties should be at the top followed by regional parties. He questioned why the TRS was pushed into second place in the ballot paper?

Alleging that the police were biased, he said cases were being booked against the Congress workers though the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was threatening them. He said the police had not revealed the source and names of people from whom it had confiscated huge sums during the last few days. Earlier, they used to reveal the details in press conferences but now they are silent showing how BJP and TRS were working together.