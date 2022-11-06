Munugode voters preferred development, self-respect over BJP’s arrogance, says KTR

TRS working president says TRS win is a slap on BJP leadership’s face; acknowledges support of Left

TRS working president K. Taraka Rama Rao addressing media persons after the party’s candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy emerged victorious in the Munugode Assembly bypoll, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has thanked the people of Munugode constituency for reposing their confidence in the party, the support extended by two Left parties and the hard work put in by the party’s rank and file to ensure success in the high-voltage byelection.

Speaking on Sunday evening after participating in the victory celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of TRS, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao termed the success of the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the electors’ preference for development and self-respect over the arrogance some individuals.

Mr. Rama Rao, who practically took the responsibility for leading the party in the byelection and who promised to adopt the constituency with a win to TRS, remarked that the TRS victory in Munugode was a slap on the face of BJP leadership who caused the byelection with their arrogance.

TRS party workers celebrating the victory of party’s candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode Assembly bypoll, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

He stated that the win of TRS in the byelection had ensured that all 12 constituencies in the undivided Nalgonda district were with one party — TRS — for the first time. The byelection had also proved that there would be only suicides in politics and no murders, the TRS working president said the Munugode result was a perfect example for that.

“People of Munugode have taught a lesson to the arrogance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they believed that people could be bought over. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was only a puppet on the byelection screen but it was Modi-Shah duo who manipulated (managed) the puppet,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

‘Huge cash flows’

He alleged that BJP had spent rupees in hundreds of crores for the Munugode byelection and explained the incidents of ₹1 crore cash seizure from one Choppari Venu, a follower of Bandi Sanjay and husband of a Karimnagar corporator, ₹90 lakh with personal assistant of Eatala Rajender Kadari Srinivas, ₹2.5 crore hawala money with G. Vivek’s staff, ₹5.25 crore transfer to bank accounts of Munugode voters from Sushi Infra, a firm belonging to Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s family.

Further, he alleged that ₹25 crore was transferred from Mr. Vivek’s firm to Jamuna Hatcheries belonging to Mr. Rajender’s family, and ₹75 crore to Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s firms, all before or during the byelection period. He also accused the BJP of misusing power by deploying 15 companies of CRPF personnel, 40 teams of IT officials (400 in all) to harass TRS supporters.

Mr. Rama Rao claimed that TRS had polled about 23,000 more votes in the byelection compared to 2018 election and its vote share went up by about 9% from 34.29%. He alleged that the Election Commission had acted with bias against TRS by including symbols identical to TRS symbol of car in the common list. He stated that such symbols were polled 5,970 votes in the byelection and reduced the TRS majority.