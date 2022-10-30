Munugode result will be stepping stone for BRS’ success, says KCR

Launches trenchant attack on ‘pro-rich and pro-corporate’ policies of the BJP

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for its “pro-rich and pro-corporate policies”, Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged voters of Munugode to ensure the victory of the TRS candidate in the byelection on November 3. He asserted that this would be a stepping stone for the success of Bharat Rashtra Samiti at the national level.

“’Communal’ BJP, which is toppling many State governments through dubious means, should be taught a fitting lesson. The result of the Munugode bypoll should come as an eye opener to the party,” he said. The TRS president cautioned people against falling prey to allurements offered by BJP leaders as “voting for candidates of such parties will be tantamount to inviting hardships”.

Mr. Rao addressed a well-attended public meeting on Sunday, two days ahead of the conclusion of campaigning for the byelection.

‘Huge burden on weavers’

He launched a trenchant attack on the BJP government at the Centre claiming that the party was imposing huge burden on the people through its “pro-corporate policies”. “No government in the past tried to impose a tax on handloom products. But the current government levied 5% GST on weavers. Why should weavers vote for the BJP?” he asked.

In an attempt to strike a chord with weavers, who are present in significant number in Munugode, he exhorted them not to cast a single vote to the BJP, saying that the bypoll was an opportunity for them to express their resentment against the BJP government’s “anti-weaver decisions”.

Mr. Rao cautioned people against the ‘conspiracies’ of the Central government to hand over power infrastructure and agriculture to private sectors and said that the victory of the BJP candidate in the “unnecessary bypoll” could be construed as endorsement for its policies.

‘Be careful while casting vote’

“Be careful while casting your vote as voting carelessly will give strength to the government which is working under pressure from the corporates,” he said. He recalled how a small mistake committed in the past resulted in a 58-year struggle for separate Telangana and warned them about complacency in casting their votes as they could be inviting trouble if they voted for the BJP.

He said that a major part of the country was still struggling with power and water shortages because of the “bad policies” of the Central government. In this context, he reminded people about the Centre’s efforts to install meters to all connections and said this was not confined to agriculture sector alone.

“They (the BJP government) will hand over power infrastructure to corporates at throwaway prices and the latter will fleece the people with exorbitant charges,” he said. Telangana too faced similar power outages and water shortage before TRS came to power, but the situation had been remedied after the government’s initiatives and it was the only State where all sectors were getting 24x7 quality power.

The BRS was therefore conceptualised to ensure that the growth story of Telangana was repeated at the national level as the country had adequate resources.

“The Centre, which is not ready to purchase paddy from Telangana in the name of presence of broken grain, has however doled out a largesse of ₹14 lakh crore to corporates. It will cost about ₹1.4 lakh crore to provide free power to the agriculture sector across the country, but the BJP-led government is not willing to help farmers,” he said.