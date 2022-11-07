Munugode people defeated corporate poll strategies of BJP: TRS

The people of Munugode have overturned the corporate poll strategies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stay firmly behind Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, Members of Parliament of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have observed.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, party MPs B. Venkatesh Netha, Maloth Kavitha and Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLC T. Bhanu Prasad Rao said State president of BJP Bandi Sanjay was behaving like a child who cries foul after losing a match. They ridiculed the BJP allegation that TRS had won the election with the help of money, forgetting that the Election Commission would be in the hands of the Centre.

They accused the BJP leadership of causing the by-election only to prevent the progress of TRS and its plans to go national as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The State BJP leaders had transformed into a drama company even after knowing well about the reasons behind the by-election. They said Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had quit Congress and resigned his MLA post as he was threatened with the pre-condition to bag the ₹18,000 coal mining contract.

On the joining of MLAs of other parties in TRS in the past, they said they were not taken into the party either to save the government or to form a new one and all of them had joined TRS following the constitutional provisions. On the other hand, the BJP had spent thousands of crores of rupees on toppling the other parties’ governments or forming its own in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Maharasthra and Sikkim.

They felt that the TRS majority in Munugode by-election would have been much higher had the Election Commission allowed its plea against allotment of election symbols identical to car of TRS to independents.

Meanwhile, speaking at Nizamabad, MLC K. Kavitha said the people of Munugode had slapped the face of BJP by defeating the party in the by-election.

Speaking separately here, legislators K.P. Vivekanand, Padi Kaushik Reddy reminded Mr. Rajagopal Reddy about his vow made during the run-up to the by-election stating that he would quit politics if TRS emerged victorious. It was time he stood by his word given publicly. They also pointed out that Eatala Rajender had spoken about the possibility of at least two more by-elections had BJP won Munugode, clearly indicating that the farmhouse operation was aimed at by-polls.