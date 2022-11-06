Munugode: Face saving for TRS, disappointment to BJP

The victory in the high stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency comes as a face saving one for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and a big disappointment for the Bharatiya Janata Party which hoped to wrest the seat and expand its base in South Telangana.

The outcome of the bypoll has come as a wake-up call for political parties, especially three main contenders the TRS, the BJP and the Congress. There is nothing much to cheer for the ruling party given the resources it had deployed in the constituency to win the election. The election is also a big challenge to the political career of incumbent MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who won from the Congress and switched loyalties to the BJP subseqently.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy’s big gamble to switch sides after quitting his post on August 8 and then joining the BJP has literally boomeranged not only on him but also put brakes to the BJP’s ambitious plans to spread its base across the State and embarrass the ruling TRS.

Mr. Reddy had won the 2018 Assembly elections with a comfortable margin of 37,000 votes over Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Sunday’s result is a sweet revenge for Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, who came out triumphant against tough contest given by Mr. Rajagopal Reddy.

In the five by-elections since 2018, the TRS has so far won three seats – Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar and Munugode while the BJP won the Dubbak and Huzurabad seats. For the ruling TRS, the result is a lesson it has to learn merely a year before the next Assembly elections that spending huge money, liquor and freebies might not always work. TRS leaders give all credit to their leader Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that ensured party victory.

The campaign issues initially centred round development versus the neglect of the constituency as alleged by the BJP leadership. But, the expose by the ruling party and the Congress that the bypoll was forced on the voters of Munugode by the BJP and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for the sake of bagging ₹ 18,000 crore contracts from the Centre took centrestage.

The TRS was able to take this issue to every voter in the constituency and it worked, TRS leaders admit. The abortive bid by powerbrokers to buy four TRS legislators and make them join BJP too was also highlighted but did not have that much of impact.

The BJP leaders need to introspect where their strategy went wrong. Firstly, it was under the impression that Mr. Rajagopal Reddy’s sway over the constituency and his brother and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s strategic silence would help the party romp home easily. Secondly, the party failed miserably to counter the campaign on ₹ 18,000 crore contracts. Thirdly, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy’s over confidence that the Congress cadre would defect with him too failed. The BJP’s central leadership’s micro management too failed to give the desired results.

For the Congress, losing the sitting seat and deposit is an issue it would have to ponder over seriously. The party had said it was only trying to get decent votes through its traditional votes. Now it has to introspect, whether it was ready to concede the main opposition status to the BJP or improve its chances with the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. The presence of Bahujan Samaj Party and the antics of Praja Shanti Party’s K.A. Paul proved futile. Of course, major parties will attribute their presence to their current performance citing the result could have been much better had these votes been not lost.