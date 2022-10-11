Munugode bypoll will decide political future of Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

ADVERTISEMENT

The Munugode bypoll will decide the future political discourse of Telangana, and hence people of the constituency should help in ensuring that the party candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy wins by a huge majority trouncing the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), appealed TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, along with top BJP leaders including national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & Development of North East G. Kishan Reddy, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and others accompanied Mr. Reddy when he filed the nomination papers at Chandur on Monday.

Later, addressing the party supporters, the BJP chief claimed that every section of the population like youth, farmers, women, labour and others are vexed with the TRS rule and this anger was bound to be reflected in the bypoll as they have been suffering for the last nine years. The unemployed youth are especially upset as not a single person had received the promised stipend all these years

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has forced Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come out of the farmhouse and interact with the people due to the various agitations taken up, he said. A desperate KCR has been trying to win the bypoll at any cost and was even ready to spend thousands of rupees for each vote but the Chief Minister should explain where he got the wealth for this and also to purchase a private plane at a cost of ₹ 100 crore, he demanded.

The Karimnagar MP said irrigation projects taken up during the TRS rule has only helped in lining the pockets of the contractors and politicians with not a single acre getting the water. Defending his party candidate, he said Mr. Reddy had quit despite having another year in the term because the government was not allowing any development in the constituency.

But, as soon the MLA resigned, the government has declared a separate mandal, took up road repairs, released funds for sheep rearing scheme and Dalit Bandhu but these would be taken back, he warned, urging people to look beyond the ruling party gimmicks.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy said entire Telangana society should come together to stop the TRS as it had destroyed democracy. The bypoll campaign is a righteous war against the inefficient and corrupt TRS government. The election is for the future generations, he declared amid cheers. Former Minister Eatala Rajender, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and others were also present.