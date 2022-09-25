Munugode bypoll forced on people for contractors: Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has termed the Munugode bypoll a forced election on people to serve the interests of a contractor. “People need to defeat these elements,” he said.

Participating in several village meetings in Munugodu on Sunday, he rubbished the claims of both the TRS and BJP that the bypoll was bringing development to the constituency.

He said the TRS government did not develop the constituency despite people electing TRS candidates as sarpanches and now they want people to believe that they would develop if their candidate was elected as an MLA.

The Congress president challenged the BJP and TRS to come for a debate and explain what kind of development they would bring and why they failed to do so in the last 8 years.

He cautioned people that those who have looted the State and the Centre were now roaming free. “Munugode and its people should use this opportunity to seek answers from them. If Congress wins, democracy will be saved and force both the ruling parties to work,” he added.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know what was stopping the BJP to send the ED and CBI teams to KCR, whose “corrupt practices were well-known”.

“This only shows the unholy nexus between them,” he alleged and urged people to notice this. He also took potshots at Minister Jagadish Reddy saying he has been the Minister for several years and now, was moving around with money bags to buy votes unable to explain his contribution to development.

Mr. Reddy clarified that he never accused the Communist parties of taking money but questioned what made them to support the TRS that illegally snatched the communist MLA.