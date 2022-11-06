Munugode bypoll: Counting of votes progressing smoothly, clarifies CEO clarifies following BJP’s objections

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj was reacting to complaints from the BJP leaders that secrecy was being maintained in revealing the results roundwise

V. GeetanathM. Rajeev
November 06, 2022 13:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has asserted that counting of votes in Munugode Assembly constituency was progressing smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the process would be completed without any delay. There was no scope for any lacunae in counting and the entire process was being carried out with transparency.

The CEO was reacting to complaints from the BJP leaders that secrecy was being maintained in revealing the results roundwise. He clarified that counting was taking time as there were several contestants for the bypoll including over three dozen independents. Observers and counting agents were deployed at all tables and counting was being monitored constantly.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy is leading with a slender margin of 1,531 votes over his nearest BJP rival K. Rajgopal Reddy at the end of fifth round of counting. The TRS candidate had been maintaining a thin lead since the first round.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The high stakes Munugode bypoll lived up to its reputation even in counting with top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy, Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman taking objection to the manner in which the Election Commission (EC) was declaring roundwise results.

Their contention was that the EC had disclosed the ruling TRS leading in round 1, 3 and 5 while not showing the results of round 2 and 4 where the BJP was leading. In fact, the Union Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender even called up the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to question the delay in uploading results on the website and sought immediate rectification.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CEO then declared the roundwise results but not before taking flak from the BJP leaders for allowing “questionable” and “doubtful” decisions” during the counting. They said that a complaint will be lodged with the Central Election Commission (CEC) if they do find anything amiss in the counting process. Mr. Laxman went to the extent of accusing the CEO of taking orders from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) before releasing the roundwise results.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app