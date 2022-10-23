Munugode bypoll a fight for justice: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

TS BJP chief urges people to vote consciously

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 23, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that the Munugode byelection was a fight for justice and appealed to people to vote consciously as any ‘adverse’ result would allow Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to return to his farm house and relax.

“Compare the candidates contesting in the election and then decide whom to vote. Do you want someone who will help people or someone who follows the directions of the CM and do nothing else?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar while participating in the ‘Aatmeeya Sammelan’ held at Anantuala Gardens in Nagole on Sunday.

OBC National Morcha president K. Laxman, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, vice-president G. Manohar Reddy, and MLA Eatala Rajender also participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The outcome of this bypoll will decide the future of Telangana. Hence, think carefully and vote for your candidate. KCR will never fulfil his election promises, and corruption will increase,” warned Mr. Sanjay Kumar, adding that it was the BJP that forced KCR to come out of his farm house.

He also wondered how Mr. Rao became so rich that he bought a chartered aircraft now, where as he could not afford a car in the past.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The BJP president clarified that he had not written any letter seeking scrapping of the sheep scheme in the State and he was ready to make any promise at any temple.

“The Munugode byelection was forced by the TRS as it had stopped releasing funds to the constituency. That is why K. Rajgopal Reddy resigned and entered the fray. TRS has been extending financial assistance to the Congress during elections to defeat the BJP. Why are the police not searching the vehicles of TRS leaders?” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app