Munugode bypoll a fight for justice: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

TS BJP chief urges people to vote consciously

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that the Munugode byelection was a fight for justice and appealed to people to vote consciously as any ‘adverse’ result would allow Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to return to his farm house and relax.

“Compare the candidates contesting in the election and then decide whom to vote. Do you want someone who will help people or someone who follows the directions of the CM and do nothing else?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar while participating in the ‘Aatmeeya Sammelan’ held at Anantuala Gardens in Nagole on Sunday.

OBC National Morcha president K. Laxman, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, vice-president G. Manohar Reddy, and MLA Eatala Rajender also participated in the programme.

“The outcome of this bypoll will decide the future of Telangana. Hence, think carefully and vote for your candidate. KCR will never fulfil his election promises, and corruption will increase,” warned Mr. Sanjay Kumar, adding that it was the BJP that forced KCR to come out of his farm house.

He also wondered how Mr. Rao became so rich that he bought a chartered aircraft now, where as he could not afford a car in the past.

The BJP president clarified that he had not written any letter seeking scrapping of the sheep scheme in the State and he was ready to make any promise at any temple.

“The Munugode byelection was forced by the TRS as it had stopped releasing funds to the constituency. That is why K. Rajgopal Reddy resigned and entered the fray. TRS has been extending financial assistance to the Congress during elections to defeat the BJP. Why are the police not searching the vehicles of TRS leaders?” he asked.