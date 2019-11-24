Munsif judge posts to be filled soon

Justice T. Vinod Kumar, Judge, High Court of Telangana, here on Saturday, assured that he would make efforts to fill the vacancies of munsif magistrate posts under the district court limits soon.

This assurance from the judge came when Bar Association president Akula Ramesh and general secretary P. Sreedhar submitted a memorandum to him on the vacancies. They brought to his notice that judge posts at the Junior Civil Court have been vacant for the last one year.

They said that the court, located in the district headquarters, has a number of cases pending due to the vacancies.

The association members felicitated Justice Vinod Kumar on the occasion. Bar secretary Manik Raj, public prosecutor D. Madhusudhan Rao, Government pleader Kirankumar Goud, senior lawyers Krishnanand and Neelkanteswar Rao were among those who were present.

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya also called on Justice Vinod Kumar.

Later, the High Court Judge at the district court complex reviewed the progress in the disposal of civil and criminal cases in various courts in the old undivided district. He asked the judicial officers to dispose of the cases as early as possible.

He urged them to solve cases by prioritising them. Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Sreesudha, Additional District Judges Goutham Prasad, Govardhan Reddy, Narsi Reddy, Ratna Padmavathy and Suryachandrakala were among those who were present.