Munnuru Kapus want BRS to include their issues in manifesto

October 13, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Munnuru Kapu Sangham president Konda Devaiah submitting a memorandum to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham president Konda Devaiah submitting a memorandum to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Telangana Munnuru Kapu Sangham has requested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership to include their just demands in the party manifesto for the ensuing Assembly elections.

A delegation of the Sangham comprising its president Konda Devaiah, apex committee chairman and Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar, honorary president of the Sangham and BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra were among others who called on BRS working president and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.

They explained to the BRS working president that the Munnuru Kapu community comprised about 50 lakh people in the State’s population but most of the families were living with agriculture as their economic activity. However, they were unable to make much progress economically and were not getting enough opportunities in the education and employment sectors.

The Sangham leaders requested the BRS working president to creat Munnuru Kapu Corporation with allocation of ₹5,000 crore funds and also allot two acres of land each in all the 33 district headquarters for construction of hostel buildings for students along with ₹5 crore each funding.

They stated that they were fighting for their judicious demands for long peacefully. Chairman of the BRS manifesto committee S. Madhusudana Chary was present at the meeting.

