Municipal polls: Seats reserved for women

Collector conducts draw of lots

Collector K. Shashanka, on Sunday, conducted the allocation of reservations for women in the ensuing municipal elections for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Kothapalli, Jammikunta, Choppadandi and Huzurabad municipalities, through draw of lots in the presence of representatives of various political parties.

The Collector said that women have been allocated 50 per cent seats and the reservations were made as per the 2011 population census. In Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, out of a total of 60 municipal divisions, 30 divisions were allocated to women, including 16 in unreserved divisions, 11 BC women and three divisions for SC women.

Similarly, in Kothapalli municipality, out of 12 municipal wards, six were allocated to women, including one SC, one BC and four unreserved wards. In Choppadandi municipality, out of a total of 14 divisions, seven were allocated to women, including one SC, one BC and five general.

In Huzurabad, out of 30 wards, 15 were allocated to women, including three for SC, four for BC and eight general.

In Jammikunta, out of a total of 30 wards, 15 were allocated for women, including three for SC, four for BC and eight general.

Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal, municipal commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy and others were also present.

