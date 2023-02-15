ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal officials impose ₹5,000 fine on National Mart

February 15, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal officials on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on National Mart, which runs a mega store in the district headquarters. The officials had received a complaint from CPM activists on Monday as part of Grievances Day in which it was alleged that the goods being sold in the store were of poor quality and insects had been found in certain products.

The complaint was lodged with the Additional Collector who directed the Food Inspector to inspect and submit a report. The latter, along with some officials, visited the store and found the complaint to be valid. They imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the store and warned of serious action in future if quality standards are not met.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US