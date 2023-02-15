Municipal officials impose ₹5,000 fine on National Mart

February 15, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Municipal officials on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on National Mart, which runs a mega store in the district headquarters. The officials had received a complaint from CPM activists on Monday as part of Grievances Day in which it was alleged that the goods being sold in the store were of poor quality and insects had been found in certain products.

The complaint was lodged with the Additional Collector who directed the Food Inspector to inspect and submit a report. The latter, along with some officials, visited the store and found the complaint to be valid. They imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the store and warned of serious action in future if quality standards are not met.