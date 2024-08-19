ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal councillor tries to end life at ACP office in Telangana’s Mancherial

Published - August 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Bera Satyanarayana, a BRS municipal councillor of Naspur municipality in Mancherial district, allegedly tried to die by suicide at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mancherial town late on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, he was at the office after being summoned in connection with a case registered against him at Naspur police station over a ‘nala encroachment’ related issue. He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the case was filed against him under “political pressure”, which the police denied. Police sources said a land encroachment case dating back to April last year is pending against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US