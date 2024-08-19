GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal councillor tries to end life at ACP office in Telangana’s Mancherial

Published - August 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Bera Satyanarayana, a BRS municipal councillor of Naspur municipality in Mancherial district, allegedly tried to die by suicide at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mancherial town late on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, he was at the office after being summoned in connection with a case registered against him at Naspur police station over a ‘nala encroachment’ related issue. He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the case was filed against him under “political pressure”, which the police denied. Police sources said a land encroachment case dating back to April last year is pending against him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.