Municipal councillor tries to end life at ACP office in Telangana’s Mancherial

Bera Satyanarayana, a BRS municipal councillor of Naspur municipality in Mancherial district, allegedly tried to die by suicide at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mancherial town late on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, he was at the office after being summoned in connection with a case registered against him at Naspur police station over a ‘nala encroachment’ related issue. He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the case was filed against him under “political pressure”, which the police denied. Police sources said a land encroachment case dating back to April last year is pending against him.