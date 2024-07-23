Municipal Commissioner of Dammaiguda in ACB net

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Municipal Commissioner of Dammaiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, for accepting bribe, on Sunday evening.

According to an official release from the agency, S. Raja Mallaiah, demanded ₹50,000 from a complainant, Eneyshetty Sudershan, in exchange for processing a filing of a counter on behalf of the Dammaiguda Municipality. The counter was aimed at cancelling an injunction order obtained by Sudershan’s neighbour.

“Mallaiah had already received ₹20,000 from Sudershan and was demanding the remaining ₹30,000 when he was caught by the ACB team. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused, and a chemical test confirmed its presence on his fingers and clothes,” said the release. The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases.

In case of demand of bribes by any public servant, people are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 - for taking action as per law, informed the release.

