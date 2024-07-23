GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal Commissioner of Dammaiguda in ACB net

Published - July 23, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Municipal Commissioner of Dammaiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, for accepting bribe, on Sunday evening.

According to an official release from the agency, S. Raja Mallaiah, demanded ₹50,000 from a complainant, Eneyshetty Sudershan, in exchange for processing a filing of a counter on behalf of the Dammaiguda Municipality. The counter was aimed at cancelling an injunction order obtained by Sudershan’s neighbour.

“Mallaiah had already received ₹20,000 from Sudershan and was demanding the remaining ₹30,000 when he was caught by the ACB team. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused, and a chemical test confirmed its presence on his fingers and clothes,” said the release. The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases. 

In case of demand of bribes by any public servant, people are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 - for taking action as per law, informed the release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.