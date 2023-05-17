ADVERTISEMENT

Munagala in Telangana’s Suryapet sizzles at 45.2 degrees C; heatwave to persist for next 5 days

May 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Munagala in Suryapet district recorded 45.2 degrees C followed by Nalgonda at 45.1 degree C as day temperatures continued to remain high across Telangana, said a weather report by TS Development Planning Society on Wednesday.

Places that recorded about 44 degrees or more included Karimnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Jagtial and Mahabubabad. It was 43 degrees or more at Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Jangoan and Siddipet.

Within the twin cities, Khairatabad recorded a high of 41.2 degrees and it was over 40 degrees in Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Begumpet, Amberpet and Musheerabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the forecast, temperatures are likely to hover around 44 degrees across the districts and about 40 degrees C within the twin cities with dry weather prevailing.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist K. Nagaratna informed that Telangana recorded a high of 43.8 degrees at Nalgonda and the lowest minimum at Patancheru (20.2 degrees). Many places recorded 41 degrees or more and not much change can be expected in the weather conditions over the next five days.

Other places with high day temperatures were Khammam (43.4), Bhadrachalam (43.4), Ramagundam (42.6), Hanamkonda (41.5), Adilabad (41.3), Medak (41.2) and Nizamabad (41.1).

Within the capital region, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 39 degrees and the minimum around 28 degrees with mainly clear sky, said the IMD bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US