Munagala in Telangana’s Suryapet sizzles at 45.2 degrees C; heatwave to persist for next 5 days

May 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Munagala in Suryapet district recorded 45.2 degrees C followed by Nalgonda at 45.1 degree C as day temperatures continued to remain high across Telangana, said a weather report by TS Development Planning Society on Wednesday.

Places that recorded about 44 degrees or more included Karimnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Jagtial and Mahabubabad. It was 43 degrees or more at Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Jangoan and Siddipet.

Within the twin cities, Khairatabad recorded a high of 41.2 degrees and it was over 40 degrees in Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Begumpet, Amberpet and Musheerabad.

According to the forecast, temperatures are likely to hover around 44 degrees across the districts and about 40 degrees C within the twin cities with dry weather prevailing.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist K. Nagaratna informed that Telangana recorded a high of 43.8 degrees at Nalgonda and the lowest minimum at Patancheru (20.2 degrees). Many places recorded 41 degrees or more and not much change can be expected in the weather conditions over the next five days.

Other places with high day temperatures were Khammam (43.4), Bhadrachalam (43.4), Ramagundam (42.6), Hanamkonda (41.5), Adilabad (41.3), Medak (41.2) and Nizamabad (41.1).

Within the capital region, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 39 degrees and the minimum around 28 degrees with mainly clear sky, said the IMD bulletin.

