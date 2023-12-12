Mumps on the rise in Hyderabad, doctors advise MMR vaccination

December 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In recent weeks, Hyderabad, particularly Old City, has been facing a surge in mumps cases.

Doctors are strongly advising parents to ensure their children receive the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, as per the recommended schedule. Healthcare professionals in both private and government health centres within parts of Old City reported encountering two to three new cases daily over the past few weeks.

Mumps, caused by a viral infection, affects the glands on either side of the face. The most recognisable symptom is the swelling of the cheeks and jaw, resulting from inflammation in salivary glands. Typically lasting for 10 days, this swelling is accompanied by a fever that may persist for one to six days. Mumps can affect various organs, including the salivary glands (Parotid glands), testicles (in boys), ovaries (in females), pancreas, and joints.

According to doctors, children aged 5 to 15 years who have not been immunised and unvaccinated adults are susceptible to mumps. The virus is transmitted through contact with infected individuals, spreading through the air via coughing, sneezing, or regular conversation.

“It is essential to note that the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine, available at government facilities, does not safeguard against mumps. If your child hasn’t received the MR vaccine after their first birthday, it is advisable to obtain the MMR vaccine. Opt for the MMR vaccine as it provides protection against all three diseases,” said consultant paediatrician at Magna Centres Sivaranjani Santosh.

She added that for those who have already administered the MR vaccine after the first birthday, it is still recommended to consider the MMR vaccine, provided it has been 28 days since the MR vaccination. In this scenario, Measles and Rubella will be considered the second dose after the first birthday, while mumps will be counted as the first dose.

Dr. Sivaranjani emphasised that if a child has been exposed to someone with mumps and has not received the MMR vaccine, it is crucial to get vaccinated within 72 hours. This timely action may either prevent the onset of mumps or result in milder illness.

“If the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and government join hands in creating awareness by mass campaigns about the disease and getting children administered the MMR vaccine, a lot can be achieved. The programme should be taken up on a par with how the IAP and policy makers came forward to create mass campaigns against pulse polio,” said paediatrician Madap Karuna.

