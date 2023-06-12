ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu ZP chairman’s last rites held, KTR pays last respects

June 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao consoles the bereaved family members at the funeral of late Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh at Mallampalli village in Mulugu district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The last rites of Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh, who died of a heart attack in Hanamkonda on Sunday, were performed at his native village, Mallampalli, in Mulugu district on Monday morning.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E.Dayakar Rao and Transport Minister P.Ajay Kumar were among those who paid their last respects to the departed BRS leader.

Speaking to the media, Mr.Rama Rao said Jagadeesh had played a proactive role in separate Telangana agitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely death of Jagadeesh, he said adding that the sudden death of the 47-year-old BRS leader had left a void. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and the BRS party will stand by them forever,” said Mr.Rama Rao, who is the party working president.

Mr.Rama Rao flew back to Hyderabad from Mulugu a short while later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US