Mulugu ZP chairman’s last rites held, KTR pays last respects

June 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MULUGU

The last rites of Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Kusuma Jagadeesh, who died of a heart attack in Hanamkonda on Sunday, were performed at his native village, Mallampalli, in Mulugu district on Monday morning.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E.Dayakar Rao and Transport Minister P.Ajay Kumar were among those who paid their last respects to the departed BRS leader.

Speaking to the media, Mr.Rama Rao said Jagadeesh had played a proactive role in separate Telangana agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely death of Jagadeesh, he said adding that the sudden death of the 47-year-old BRS leader had left a void. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and the BRS party will stand by them forever,” said Mr.Rama Rao, who is the party working president.

Mr.Rama Rao flew back to Hyderabad from Mulugu a short while later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.