Mulugu District Collector for fixing boundaries of Ramappa temple

District Collector Divakara T.S. directed the concerned authorities to expedite the road development works and emphasised the need for an area mapping survey to fix boundaries, particularly around the canal at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Palampet village of Venkatpur mandal on Tuesday. He urged the officials to clearly delineate the boundaries of the canal to facilitate further work.

Following the east road inspection, the Collector also visited Gollala Temple, one of the sub-shrines (Upalayas) associated with the Ramappa complex. He inspected the temple’s roof, the damaged spire, and a severely destroyed sculpture adorned with a blooming lotus symbol.

In response to the temple’s condition, the Collector instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to meticulously document the damaged sculptures and floral motifs.

The District Collector also ordered the appointment of a night watchman to ensure the security of the temple premises.

