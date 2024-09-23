ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu District Collector for fixing boundaries of Ramappa temple

Published - September 23, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Mulugu District Collector TS Divakara inspects a damaged sculpture at Ramappa temple on Monday.

District Collector Divakara T.S. directed the concerned authorities to expedite the road development works and emphasised the need for an area mapping survey to fix boundaries, particularly around the canal at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Palampet village of Venkatpur mandal on Tuesday. He urged the officials to clearly delineate the boundaries of the canal to facilitate further work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the east road inspection, the Collector also visited Gollala Temple, one of the sub-shrines (Upalayas) associated with the Ramappa complex. He inspected the temple’s roof, the damaged spire, and a severely destroyed sculpture adorned with a blooming lotus symbol.

In response to the temple’s condition, the Collector instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to meticulously document the damaged sculptures and floral motifs.

The District Collector also ordered the appointment of a night watchman to ensure the security of the temple premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US